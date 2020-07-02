July 6 - 9
• Artistic Me!
Kids are invited to let their artistic juices flow during Artistic Me! Planned for July 6-9 from 10:30 a.m. until noon at the York Community Center. Kids in grades K-5 are invited to become and artist using clay, markers, foam, stickers, paint, crayons, cardboard and much more. There will be an opportunity to display art pieces at the York County Fair. Registration deadline is June 29.
July 6-10
• Best Friends Summer Camp
York Parks & Rec will be holding their ‘Best Friends Week’ Summer Camp July 6 – 10 from 1-5 p.m. each day. Bring a friend or create a new friendship during the 2020 summer camp. The first week is always so much fun, so let’s focus on building friendships as we kick off summer. The week will focus on team building and teamwork with partner activities like egg tosses, friendship bracelets, three-legged races, trust walks and lots of fun duo activities. Activities will be held at the York City Auditorium on Mondays; East Hill Park on Tuesdays – Thursdays and at the York Family Aquatic Center on Fridays. Open to kids in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade. Registration deadline is June 29.
July 6-11
• Online Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition
The Henderson Chamber of Commerce is inviting kids of all ages to participate in an Online Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition. Henderson Health Care has donated chalk bags to the event and Heartland Beat has sponsored the prizes. The theme of the competition is “People Helping People.”
Here is how to play: 1. Pick up a chalk bag in front of City Hall during business hours on July 2 or 6. Limit one per family please! 2. “Join” the Henderson Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition Event Page. 3. Identify your age group number: 5 and under: group 1; 6-9: group 2; 10-14: group 3; 15-18: group 4. 4. Upload your chalk art submission to the event page anytime between July 6-11. Photos must be uploaded by end of day Saturday with the group number clearly listed. 5. Voting will end Sunday at midnight. First place winners will be identified as the photo with the most “likes.” One winner per age group will be contacted via Facebook Messenger to schedule a time to claim their prize! Spread the word and don’t forget to vote!
