Thursday, Sept. 12
• Milligan Public Library Story Time
The first Story Time at the Milligan Public Library will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 after school and will last until 4:45 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
• Parents Night Out
Parents, can’t find a babysitter? Kids, do you enjoy pool parties, pizza, and movies with friends? Now everybody wins with Parents Night Out! Kids ages 3 through grade 5 can be dropped off at the York Community Center from 5:30 - 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. The cost is $10 per child and you must register your child by Sept. 10 in order for them to attend.
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. Artist Courtney Kinnison will be the special guest.
Monday, Sept. 16
• Spy Kids
CALLING ALL KID DETECTIVES: Your expertise is needed in our quest to solve mysteries! During York Parks and Rec Spy Kids participants will be unraveling riddles, discovering clues, investigating evidence, and interrogating witnesses all in a search to find the culprit! Spy Kids will be held at the York Community Center on Monday, Sept. 16 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. and is open to students in grades 2 - 5.
• Teen Activities Group
The Teen Activities Group (TAG) will meet on Monday, Sept. 16 from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library. Youth age 13-19 are encouraged to attend this after hours event at the library where they have snacks, play games, utilize various library equipment, and occasionally even discuss books.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
• Trivia Night at the Library
Kilgore Memorial Library will host Trivia Night at the Library on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Fun for the whole family.
Friday, Sept. 20
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m.
• Film on the Field
York Parks & Rec will be hosting an outside showing of “The Game Plan” at Levitt Stadium directly following the York Dukes football game on Friday, Sept. 20. This is a free event, we provide popcorn and the movie, all you need to bring is yourself, a blanket, and some friends and family!
Monday, Sept. 23
• Spy Kids
CALLING ALL KID DETECTIVES: Your expertise is needed in our quest to solve mysteries! During York Parks and Rec Spy Kids participants will be unraveling riddles, discovering clues, investigating evidence, and interrogating witnesses all in a search to find the culprit! Spy Kids will be held at the York Community Center on Monday, Sept. 23 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. and is open to students in grades 2 - 5.
Thursday, Sept. 26
• LEGO Night in Geneva
All ages are welcome to LEGO Night at the Geneva Public Llibrary on Thursday, Sept. 26 starting at 6 p.m.! Over 10,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks and pieces are available to build with. Build something in the night’s theme or build anything you dream up. Creations are displayed in the library for one week, and posted online.
Friday, Sept. 27
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. This special event will feature a Grandparent Tea Party with special guest author Cythnia Fintel.
• Gaming for Teens & Tweens
Kilgore Memorial Library will host a gaming session for teens and tweens on Friday, Sept. 27 from 2 – 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 30
• Spy Kids
CALLING ALL KID DETECTIVES: Your expertise is needed in our quest to solve mysteries! During York Parks and Rec Spy Kids participants will be unraveling riddles, discovering clues, investigating evidence, and interrogating witnesses all in a search to find the culprit! Spy Kids will be held at the York Community Center on Monday, Sept. 30 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. and is open to students in grades 2 - 5.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
• Clifford the Big Red Dog at Kilgore
Clifford the Big Red Dog will be at Kilgore Memorial Library on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. as part of the On the Road with Nebraska Educational Television.
Friday, Oct. 4
• Middle School Dodgeball Tournament
Dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge. Get your teams together and costumes ready for a night of fun with a middle school dodgeball tournament on Friday, Oct. 4 at the York City Auditorium. Don’t want to play? That’s ok, come and hang out and cheer on your friends from 8 - 11 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Each team will have 8 people and must consist of at least 3 girls. Open to kids in grades 6 - 8.
Saturday, Oct. 5
• Munchkin Mornings
Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy at the York Community Center gym on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 - 11 a.m. Drop in and play whenever. York Parks & Rec will have balls, scooters, tunnels, etc. that will let the tots be creative and interact with each other. Open to kids ages 5 and under. Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. Members of the York Fire Department will be our special guests.
Friday, Oct. 11
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. Members of the York Fire Department will be our special guests.
Monday, Oct. 14
• Gaming for Teens & Tweens
Kilgore Memorial Library will host a gaming session for teens and tweens on Monday, Oct. 14 from 2 – 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• Trivia Night at the Library
Kilgore Memorial Library will host Trivia Night at the Library on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Fun for the whole family.
Friday, Oct. 18
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
• Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
• Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
• Pumpkin Decorating
Come decorate pumpkins with York Parks & Rec on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at the York Community Center. We’ll have some pumpkins, paint, feathers, glitter, carving tools, markers, google eyes and anything else that you could possibly need!
Sunday, Oct. 27
• Haunt at the Holthus
York Parks & Rec and Kilgore Memorial Library will be joining the Holthus Convention Center crew for Haunt at the Holthus again this year on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 3 - 6 p.m. Children 6th grade and below will spend the afternoon trick-or-treating, decorating pumpkins, playing Halloween themed games led by York Parks & Rec, and much more! Local businesses will be handing out the goodies throughout the ballroom maze. Admission is a non-perishable food item or $1/child. Food items and monetary donations will be passed on to Blue Valley Community Action York County Food Pantry. Open to kids in 6th grade and under.
Thursday, Oct. 31
• Not So Scary Trick or Treat
Kilgore Memorial Library will host a Not So Scary Trick or Treat for preschoolers on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the library.
Friday, Nov. 1
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Special guest will be Chef Todd Kirshenbaum.
Saturday, Nov. 2
• Munchkin Mornings
Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy at the York Community Center gym on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 - 11 a.m. Drop in and play whenever. York Parks & Rec will have balls, scooters, tunnels, etc. that will let the tots be creative and interact with each other. Open to kids ages 5 and under.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
• Read & Rec
Join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for book check-out, crafts, story time and SWIMMING during Read & Rec on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
• Lego Land
We have the Legos, you have the imagination! Join York Parks & Rec for Lego Land on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the York Community Center from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Friday, Nov. 8
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• Read & Rec
Join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for book check-out, crafts, story time and SWIMMING during Read & Rec on Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
• Lego Land
We have the Legos, you have the imagination! Join York Parks & Rec for Lego Land on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the York Community Center from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Friday, Nov. 15
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• Read & Rec
Join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for book check-out, crafts, story time and SWIMMING during Read & Rec on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• Lego Land
We have the Legos, you have the imagination! Join York Parks & Rec for Lego Land on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the York Community Center from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• Read & Rec
Join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for book check-out, crafts, story time and SWIMMING during Read & Rec on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• Lego Land
We have the Legos, you have the imagination! Join York Parks & Rec for Lego Land on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at the York Community Center from 3:30 - 5 p.m. Open to kids in grades K-5.
Monday, Dec. 2
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Friday, Dec. 5
• Library Learning Time for Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers
Kilgore Memorial Library will hold Library Learning Time For Walkers, Wigglers & Crawlers on Friday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• Munchkin Mornings
Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy at the York Community Center gym on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 - 11 a.m. Drop in and play whenever. York Parks & Rec will have balls, scooters, tunnels, etc. that will let the tots be creative and interact with each other. Open to kids ages 5 and under.
Monday, Dec. 9
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Friday, Dec. 13
• Parents Night Out — Holiday Edition
Parents, still have some holiday shopping or wrapping that needs to be done? Kids, do you enjoy swimming, movies, pizza, and games? Come out for the Parent’s Night Out —Holiday Edition on Friday, Dec. 13 at the York Community Center from 5:30 - 9 p.m. The cost is $10 per child and they must be registered by Dec. 9.
Saturday, Dec. 14
• Candy Cane Hunt & Cookie Decorating
York Parks & Rec will be teaming up with York Area Young Professionals again this year to provide a morning of holiday fun! York Parks & Rec will hide candy canes throughout East Hill Park on Saturday, Dec. 14 where we welcome you to come hunt for candy canes and try to collect as many as possible starting at 9 a.m. Then directly following that, we will head over to York College’s Sack Hall to decorate cookies, provided by York Area Young Professionals. All ages are welcome and it is a free event!
Monday, Dec. 16
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• Polar Bear Plunge Pool Party
It might be cold and snowy outside, but inside the pool is nice and warm! Join York Parks and Rec on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 2:30 - 5 p.m. for a polar bear plunge in 85-degree water which is perfect for a pool party! Open to kids in Kindergarten and up.
Monday, Dec. 23
• Tot Time
Give yourself an hour of freedom and your toddler some time to make friends, play games, discover crafts and learn developmental skills at York Parks & Rec’s Tot Time. Tot Time is held at the York Community Center from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23 and is open to tots ages 3 - 5 years.
Dec. 26, 27, 30 & 31
• Snowblazers
*NEW TIMES* Stay warm during the cold winter weather by joining York Parks and Recreation! New this year, Snowblazers will have your children all day to make it easier on working parents. On Dec. 26, 27, 30 and 31 we’ll play games, eat snacks, construct crafts, provide lunch and don’t forget we’ll swim in the afternoon! We’ll even have a New Year’s Party on the last day! Snowblazers is held at the York Community Center and is open to kids in grades K-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.