Thursday, Aug. 1
• Pokemon Club at the Geneva Public Library
Kids are invited to bring their Pokemon cards to Pokemon Club on Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Geneva Public Library and either battle or trade from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
• Maker Camp at the Geneva Public Library
Youth in grades 3 and up are invited to the August Edition of Maker Camp on Thursday, Aug. 1 at the Geneva Public Library. This free activity hour is an opportunity for children to engage in STEAM-related activities where they will learn concepts and create objects from 4 – 5 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2
• Family Fort Night
Families are invited to bring blankets, tablecloths, or sheets to the Geneva Public Library on Friday, Aug. 2 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. for a special indoor-fort building activity using library chairs, shelves, and other furniture. Then hang out and read together in their temporary forts. Registration is strongly encouraged.
Thursday, Aug. 8
• Pokemon Club at the Geneva Public Library
Kids are invited to bring their Pokemon cards to Pokemon Club on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Geneva Public Library and either battle or trade from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
• Maker Camp at the Geneva Public Library
Youth in grades 3 and up are invited to the August Edition of Maker Camp on Thursday, Aug. 8 at the Geneva Public Library. This free activity hour is an opportunity for children to engage in STEAM-related activities where they will learn concepts and create objects from 4 – 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 15
• Maker Camp at the Geneva Public Library
Youth in grades 3 and up are invited to the August Edition of Maker Camp on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Geneva Public Library. This free activity hour is an opportunity for children to engage in STEAM-related activities where they will learn concepts and create objects from 4 – 5 p.m.