Thursday, Feb. 27
• Lego Night at Geneva Public Library
All ages are welcome to LEGO Night on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Geneva Public Library. Over 10,000 LEGO and DUPLO bricks and pieces are available to build with. Build something in the night’s theme or build anything you dream up. Creations are displayed in the library for one week, and posted online.
• Float for Life
This is a class designed for infants to learn how to survival float if they were to ever fall into water and no one else is around. Drowning is the #2 cause of death in infants only second to car accidents. Our trained staff wants every child to know how to self-rescue if the situation ever came to it. This class is FREE to whoever wants to participate and will be held at the York Community Center Pool on Thursday, Feb. 27 from 5:30 - 5:50 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
• Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story & Snack Time in Henderson
Mom and Tots Playtime Activity, Story and Snack time will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 from 9:30 – 11 a.m. at Living Hope Church in Henderson. Children ages 0-5 years old are invited to burn off some energy indoors during the cold weather months.
• Library Learning Time with Mrs. B
Walkers, wigglers and crawlers are invited to join Mrs. B on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. for a themed learning time that includes stories, activities and crafts at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
• Middle School ‘Lock-In’
York Parks and Rec invite students in grades 6 – 8 to the York Community Center for a late-night after-hours party on Friday, Feb. 28 from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. There will be swimming, eating snacks and playing video games as well as other games in the gym. This will be a night you don’t want to miss.
Saturday, Feb. 29
• York Young Professionals Leap Into Summer
York’s Young Professionals will host a Leap Into Summer event on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the York City Auditorium. Families are invited to come and celebrate the extra day in February by enjoying some summer yard games – indoors. The event is BYOB and please bring a side dish or snack to enjoy, the Young Professionals will provide the pizza. The event will kick off at 4 p.m. and is free to Young Professional members, $5 for non-members and kids are free.
Monday, March 2
• Pee Wee Sports
York Parks and Rec’s Pee Wee Sports includes playing games in the gym and learning sport skills. Skills will include dribbling, catching, throwing and running! Sports will include, basketball, volleyball, football, scooters ball, wiffleball and kickball! Pee Wee Sports is for kids in Preschool through 1st Grade and will be held on Monday, March 2 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at either the York Community Center of York City Auditorium.
Tuesday, March 3
• Read & Rec
Kids in grades K - 5 are invited to join the Kilgore Library and York Parks and Recreation for crafts and story time and swimming during Read & Rec on Tuesday, March 3 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the York Community Center.
Friday, March 6
• Library Learning Time with Mrs. B
Walkers, wigglers and crawlers are invited to join Mrs. B on Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. for a themed learning time that includes stories, activities and crafts at Kilgore Memorial Library in York.
Saturday, March 7
• Munchkin Mornings
Bring your toddlers to enjoy some play time and burn off energy during Munchkin Mornings at the York Community Center gym on Saturday, March 7 from 10 - 11 a.m. Drop in and play whenever. York Parks & Rec will have balls, scooters, tunnels, etc. that will let tots interact with each other.
