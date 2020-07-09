Thursday, July 9
• Parents Night Out
York Parks & Rec will be hosting Parents Night Out on Thursday, July 9 from 5:30 – 9 p.m. and is open to kids ages 3 years to 5th grade. Parents do you need a place to drop off your kids while you go on a date night or are you just looking for a night to do some things kid-free? If so let York Parks & Rec help. They will be playing games, swimming and eating pizza all night.
July 13-17
• This Way to the Beach Summer Camp
York Parks & Rec will be holding their ‘This Way to the Beach’ Summer Camp July 13 – 17 from 1-5 p.m. each day. Grab you flip flops, sunscreen and towels as we head to the beach! We will have a sand castle building contest and hunt for seashells. We may not be close to the ocean but that won’t stop us from having fun in the sun. Activities will be held at the York City Auditorium on Mondays; East Hill Park on Tuesdays – Thursdays and at the York Family Aquatic Center on Fridays. Open to kids in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade. Registration deadline is July 6.
July 13-16
• Hometown Heroes
July 13-16 from 11 a.m. until noon at the York Community Center. Kids ages 3 through 5th grade can come get to know their hometown heroes as Parks and Rec staff will bring in the men and women from the community who serve every day such as police officers, firemen, military and doctors. Each day kids will learn about what they do for the community and how they can thank them. Registration deadline is July 6.
Wedneday, July 15
• Brown Bag Storytime at Kilgore
• Kilgore Memorial Library will hold a Brown Bag Storytime at noon on Wednesday, July 15. Participants are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on and a lunch to enjoy while Mrs. B. and intern, Lexi, share stories, songs and other fun activities.
Saturday, July 18
• Summer Fun Party at Kilgore
Kilgore Memorial Library in York will host a Summer Fun Party on Saturday, July 18 from 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot. Music will be provided by DJ Connor Mogul and ice cream sundaes served by the Friends of the Library.
July 20-23
• Cookin’ & Bakin’
Cookin’ and Bakin’ with York Parks and Rec will be held July 20-23 at the 4-H Building on the York County Fairgrounds from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. each day. Kids are invited to join in the fun and indulge in four days filled with tasty treats and savory healthy dishes. Registration deadline is July 13.
July 20-24
• Explore the Outdoor Summer Camp
York Parks & Rec will be holding their ‘Explore the Outdoors’ Summer Camp July 20 – 24 from 1-5 p.m. each day. Do you want to feed turtles, go fishing, hold a snake, make s’mores and pitch a tent? This week of camp will be all that and more with the help of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts and UNL-Herpetology. It is time to remove technology and embrace the wilderness around York. Activities will be held at the York City Auditorium on Mondays; East Hill Park on Tuesdays – Thursdays and at the York Family Aquatic Center on Fridays. Open to kids in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade. Registration deadline is July 13.
