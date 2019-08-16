WACO - At 8:25 pm on Friday August 16, York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said that his agency has arrested a suspect in an alleged shooting incident in Waco on Thursday.
Arrested early evening was Schuyler Tomes, 30, from the rural Waco / Utica area.
Sheriff Vrbka said "Thanks to eyewitness accounts and other individuals, which collaborated with surveillance video, it was determined that he was the suspect in this incident and I want to acknowledge the investigation done by York County Sheriff Investigator Alex Hildebrand for his work in this matter."
Vrbka also confirmed that it was a 9 mm handgun that was involved in this situation. He declined from further elaboration.
Tomes was arrested in Seward County with assistance by the Seward County Sheriff's Department and he is currently in custody at the York County Jail on charges of making terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony, both of which are felonies.
The investigation remains ongoing and at this point there are no indications that no other individuals are involved.
Original article below
WACO - Around 7:52 pm Thursday evening a York County deputy sheriff was flagged down by four youths at the Waco City Park. They reported a white male in a white truck drove by, glared at them, pointed a hand gun in their direction and then proceeded to point it in the air and fire it.
Surveillance footage from the area shows a white truck and the deputy found a 9 mm casing at the reported scene.
The York County Sheriff’s department is asking for anyone with information to please call the 402-362-4927 or Crime Stoppers at 402-362-2999 as it is unclear if this vehicle is still in the area.