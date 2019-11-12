UTICA — Just in time for Veteran’s Day, the village of Utica celebrated their Veteran’s Memorial and First Street beautification.
The memorial project was spearheaded by Utica American Legion Post 49. Incidentally, Utica’s American Legion is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, having been established Sept. 15, 1919.
Work on the First Street Project began in 2017. The sidewalk was cracked and broken, the curb jutting out high. Drainage was extremely poor, and a hazard during cold weather. To remedy the issues, the sidewalks were refurbished; ornamental lighting and landscaping were also added. Much of the project was funded through grants.
The memorial stone is accompanied by decorative lighting to show off the shiny black monument at night. It was funded in part by Utica American Legion Post 49, as well as other contributions. Private funding came from memorial brick sales. The bricks lead up to the site of the Veteran’s Memorial, with several blank bricks still available for purchase and engraving. An American Flag flies to the back of the site.
Monday, Nov. 11 the downtown refurbishments were dedicated, with the dedication of the Veteran’s Memorial following the downtown dedication. The event included remarks from individuals involved in the planning and execution of the beautification project.
