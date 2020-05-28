YORK – Dusty J. Morehead, 31, of Utica, has been charged in a new case in which it is alleged he abused a 14-year-old and committed child enticement.
In a separate earlier case, Morehead (who is a convicted sex offender) has pleaded not guilty to other charges related to child pornography.
In this latest case, is alleged that Morehead committed sexual acts on the minor, at a property located in York County.
He was initially charged with first degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 1B felony, and that was later amended to child abuse, a Class 3A felony, and child enticement by use of an electronic communication device, a Class 1C felony.
This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department.
This case has been bound over to York County District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
In the separate earlier case, it is alleged that Morehead had conversations of a sexual nature with a minor, via cell phone, and it is alleged the two shared nude pictures with each other via Snapchat. As stated earlier, he has already pleaded not guilty in District Court regarding that case.
Morehead is currently included on Nebraska’s sex offender registry, as a 25-year registrant. He was convicted of sexual assault of a child in March, 2010, in Seward County.
