UTICA – Donald K. Polcyn, Jr., 27, of Utica has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, following an altercation on Jan. 1 that resulted in the death of Stephen D. Jones, 39, of Lincoln.
Involuntary manslaughter is a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.
According to court documents, it is alleged that a fight broke out at Polcyn’s residence and ended up in the front yard. It is alleged that during the altercation, Polcyn stabbed Jones twice.
Jones was transported to the Seward Memorial Hospital by Utica Fire and Rescue where he was pronounced dead.
The Seward County Sheriff’s Department says, in court documents, that when deputies arrived, Polcyn walked out of the garage with both hands in the air and verbally admitted to stabbing Jones.
Polcyn’s next court appearance has been scheduled for Jan. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.