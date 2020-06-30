YORK – It’s that time of year again, when valuation protests hearings are held before the county commissioners (sitting as the board of equalization).
When the board meets Tuesday morning, only two protest hearings are scheduled. During those hearings, property owners will be able to explain why they don’t believe their property values are correct and the board will then make a ruling. If a property owner does not agree with the board’s final ruling, they can appeal with the Nebraska Tax Equalization Review Commission (TERC).
Also as the board of equalization, the commissioners will consider tax roll corrections presented by York County Assessor Ann Charlton.
Also this time of year is budget preparation for the new 20-21 fiscal year. Along with that preparation come presentations by a variety of entities that receiving annual financing from the county.
Making their annual presentations and budget requests on Tuesday will be John Day from Blue Valley Behavioral Health, and Randy Jones from Aging Partners.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda for the county commissioners:
• They will consider a resolution for county tax sales certificates.
• Payroll and vendor claims will be presented.
• Pledged securities will also be considered.
The commissioners will hold their meeting in the county board chambers, located on the main floor of the courthouse.
The meeting will also be available for viewing online, via Zoom, at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87283939085. There is also a direct link that can be found on the home page of the county’s website at www.yorkcounty.ne.gov.
