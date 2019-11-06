Benedict
• Girl Scout Troop #50011 will host an open house to honor all veterans on Monday, Nov. 11 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Benedict Community Center. Coffee and cupcakes will be served.
• Cross County will host a community Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
Bradshaw
• The Heartland Community School will host a Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m., in the theater.
Exeter
• Exeter-Milligan will host a Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 11 starting at 10 a.m.
Friend
• The Friend Legion, Friend Public School and local members of the Fillmore County American Legion Riders will be conducting Veterans Day services on Monday, Nov. 11 in the old gym at Friend Public School beginning at 8:30 a.m. Handicap parking is provided at the north entrance. Immediately following the services, a Quilts of Valor ceremony will be conducted to honor 13 local veterans. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided after the program. The Legion/Auxiliary will have a soup/sandwich supper that evening from 5-7 p.m. Veterans with a current 2020 Legion membership card eat free. The public is invited to all events.
Gresham
• The American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion are invited to celebrate Veterans Day and the Auxiliary’s 100th birthday on Monday, Nov. 11, at the Dey Warehouse. Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner starting at 6 p.m. Reservations may be made with Cindy Buss at 402-366-8513 before Nov. 6.
• The Centennial Veterans Day program will be a 10 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 11.
Henderson
Milligan
• The Milligan American Legion Post #240 will hold a Veterans Day program on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Milligan Auditorium. There will be pre-program music beginning at 1:30 p.m. by the Milligan Legion Czech Brass Band. Program begins at 2 p.m. with guest speaker, Captain Jarrod Brunkow serving the United States Air Force. The American Legion Auxiliary will host a soup supper after the program until 6:30 p.m. at the legion hall.
Ohiowa
• The Ohiowa American Legion Auxiliary will hold a Veterans Day program at the Ohiowa Legion on Monday, Nov. 11. The evening program will begin at 7 p.m. and Tara Higby from Sutton will be the speaker.
• The Ohiowa Legion, SAL, and Auxiliary will hold their monthly meeting following the Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 11.
Polk
• The High Plains School will host a Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 11, and will attend the Veterans Day Parade at 2 p.m.
Seward
• The Seward Public Schools will host programs for Veterans Day on Monday, Nov. 11. The middle school’s program will be at 8:30 a.m., with coffee and cookies for veterans and their families afterward. The high school will offer free lunch for veterans from noon until 1:15 p.m., followed by a program at 1:30 p.m., in the auditorium, featuring Brig Gen. (retired) Roma Amundson. Reservations are required for lunch at 402-643-2988.
Stromsburg
Tobias
• The Tobias Legion and Auxiliary Unit 311 will be holding their annual Veterans Day Dinner Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Tobias Legion. A turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be served. A free meal will be offered to all veterans, in thanks for their service.
Utica
York
• York Public Schools will host A Salute to Veterans on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at the York High School Theater. Guest presenter will be Chad Schroetlin who is currently on active duty for the Nebraska National Guard and a Veteran Purple Heart Recipient and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.
• The annual Veterans Day Legion Slum Feed will be held on Monday, Nov. 11 at the York National Guard Armory. At 10 a.m. coffee and rolls will be served, at noon will be the Slum Day Meal and a Veterans Day program will be presented at 1 p.m.
