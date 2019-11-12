YORK – Exactly the same as every year, Veterans Day in York was accompanied Monday by the latest version of the American Legion and Auxiliary sponsored slum feed.
A crowd of 100 or so dined together on stew and prunes, listened to speakers, shared memories and generally enjoyed one another’s company at the National Guard Armory.
Also on hand were all five boys and two of the three girls who participated in Boys State and Girls State this past summer under sponsorship of American Legion Bolton Post 19.
Scouts from Troop 174 posted the Colors and the National Anthem was sung by York High student Alyssa Guilliland. Legion commander Bill Hardy served as master of ceremonies and Steve Witmer spoke the pre-meal blessing.
A special moment was reserved to honor and applaud former Legion commander Perry Reichlinger, 98, who served his country in World War II.
Tom McBride, former York resident and a Purple Heart recipient helicopter combat veteran of both Vietnam and the Gulf War, served as this year’s featured speaker.
McBride’s service includes 2,700 of logged flight time and evacuation of more than 700 wounded over the course of 900 sorties for his unit.
He began by saying that wearing the uniform makes no distinction between branches of service, amount of time served, where or under what conditions.
Color, gender, whether having fired a shot or come under fire … all stood up for their country.
McBride spoke of how and other veterans began as young men or women of 17, 18 or 19 years old and were immediately called upon.
“I think, my God the responsibility these people had,” despite the blush of youth. “We all had (it). We all accepted it and we’ve grown with it.”
Of those who stood ready to go as members of the Guard or Reserve, he said, “If necessary you went into battle” as members of the “brotherhood and sisterhood of veterans.”
Each generation, he pointed out with humor to laughter from his audience, thinks the one to come will never measure up, only to be proved wrong.
“I have no doubt the young people in America (today) are just as capable and willing to do extraordinary things” as the generations that have gone before.
In closing he told the veterans, “I’m proud of you, proud to know many of you and proud to be a member of that (veteran) fraternity.”
