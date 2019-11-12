YORK – Veterans were honored during a special event at York High School on Friday.
Included in the Veterans Day program was the presentation of nine Quilts of Valor.
Mattie Pohl, Addison Cotton and Atleigh Hirschfeld of the Lively Livestock 4-H Club from the Benedict area, as well as members of the Quilt Brigade, made the quilts.
They were presented to the following veterans: Perry Reichlinger, Art Fredrickson, Jack Garner, Floyd Gloystein, Tommy Toms, Robert Hoblyn, Larry Joy, Walt Larson and Nick Wollenburg.
The keynote speaker of the event was Chad Schroetlin, who is currently on active duty for the Nebraska National Guard and a Veteran Purple Heart recipient. He has also been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.
After the program, the dozens of veterans who attended the program formed a line in the commons area, where students (fourth through eighth grade) walked through and thanked each for their service.
And as the veterans left the theater, the senior class of York High School cheered for them.
