YORK – The VFW Auxiliary held a meeting Jan. 9, at WillowBrook at 2 p.m.
Connie Hubbard, president, presided over the meeting with nine members present. Opening ceremonies were conducted as to ritual. The group recited the Pledge of Allegiance. The secretary called out roll call.
Minutes were read and approved. Connie will attend Mid Winter Conference Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Mariott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln. Claudia Braden made a motion to pay $25 for a basket to be filled with items to take to the conference. Linda Duell seconded it. Motion carried. Karla Bergen offered to shop for the basket.
Birthday and Get well cards were sent to various members.
The members are asked to continue to save Best Choice UPC labels.
Twenty-nine reindeer Christmas favors were handed out to local veterans in Willow Brook, Mahoney House and the Hearthstone.
The post home remodeling continues. The siding is done. Framing of the windows and doors needs to be done, so members can paint and window treatments will be put on.
Elaine Vaught brought a children’s book, “Why We Stand,” pertaining to why citizens stand for the American flag. The group discussed several ways they could utilize this special book.
The next meeting will be Feb. 13 at 2 p.m., at Willow Brook. Members were asked to bring construction paper and valentine stickers, etc., to the meeting. They will make Valentine favors for veterans after the meeting.
