YORK – The VFW Auxiliary held a meeting Aug. 8, at 2 p.m., at the Post Home.
Connie Hubbard, president, presided over the meeting with nine members present. Secretary JoAnn Kuester called out roll call. Nine officers answered roll call.
Minutes were read and approved. The treasurer’s report was given. Membership is due and payable.
The group discussed buying the VFW small flags for the graves of VFW veterans. They decided they need to find out how many they will need to buy and then order them.
Copies of the form for deceased members should be sent to the Department Chaplain and the Department treasurer. The Nebraska Gold Star Chapter has reported 16 deaths of Gold Star members so far this year.
Ideas for veterans’ favors on holidays was discussed, including a small paper cup with a poppy glued on and a holiday card with a poppy attached to it.
The Dollar Tree is accepting donations to buy school supplies for children of veterans. Linda Duell made a motion to donate to this cause, Maxine Osentowski seconded it. Motion carried.
A motion was made by Claudia Braden and seconded by Ann Wagner to send a donation to the Gold Star chapter for material and supplies for the Quilts of Valor they make. They have been asked to make a quilt for the National American Gold Star Mothers Convention next June. It will be given to a veteran during the convention.
To commend children who put their hand on their heart or salute the flag, it was suggested to put a sticker RAOP (Random Acts of Patriotism) on a small candy bar and give it to them when such action is observed.
They plan to set up the Missing Man table in the window of Wagner’s in September during Yorkfest and for Armistice Day.
The district meeting will be Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m., at the VFW in Seward.
The district president will be at the group’s next meeting, Sept. 12.