YORK – A meeting of the VFW Auxiliary was held in the parking lot of the post home.
Connie Hubbard, president, opened the meeting.
Minutes were read by JoAnn Kuester, secretary.
The poppy drive that Claudia Braden was coordinating will be held on Veterans Day instead of in May as is the norm. It was canceled because of the coronavirus.
The Memorial Day service has been canceled at Greenwood Cemetery. Members decided, however, that they would put up Flanders Field. Volunteers will set it up in the cemetery on Friday, May 22, at 1 p.m.
Elaine Vaught installed the officers for 2020 as they stood by their cars.
The next meeting will be June 11 at 2 p.m., at the Post Home.
(0) comments
