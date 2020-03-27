YORK – The VFW Auxiliary held a meeting March 12 at the Post Home.
Connie Hubbard presided over the meeting with seven members present.
Opening ceremonies were conducted as to ritual.
Linda Duell served as Patriotic Instructor. Claudia Braden opened with prayer. JoAnn Kuester, secretary, called out roll call.
Minutes were read. Motion was made by Linda to approve corrected minutes. Marcia Witmer seconded it. Motion carried. Minutes were approved as corrected.
Treasurer report was presented by Marcia. A donation was received from the men from the meal served last month. Motion was made to pay Marcia for the book “Why We Stand” that we will donate to the library. Motion was made by JoAnn and seconded by Linda to pay for a new ceiling for the post home.
Claudia is coordinating the poppy drive set to be held on May 14.
Connie sent out birthday cards to members.
At the April 9 meeting, they will have election of officers.
Claudia closed with prayer. The next meeting will be April 9 at the Post Home.
