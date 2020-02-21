YORK – The VFW Auxiliary held a meeting Feb. 13, at Willow Brook at 2 p.m.
Connie Hubbard, president, presided over the meeting with nine members present. Opening ceremonies were conducted as to ritual. They recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the National Anthem. Carla Bergen gave the prayer in the absence of Claudia Braden. The secretary called out roll call. Nine members were in attendance.
Minutes were read and approved.
Treasurer Marcia Witmer gave the treasurer’s report. New 2020 bylaws and ritual books were ordered for the officers and handed out. A bill for the basket brought to Mid-winter Conference was presented, which Carla Bergen purchased and donated.
Taken from Finding 2020 Vision for Nebraska: “Third, Nebraska needs to do more to retain our retired veterans. We are the only state in our region with a declining veteran population. This week, senators unanimously advanced LB 153, a proposal introduced at my request last year. This bill would exempt 50 percent of military retirement benefit income from state income taxation. LB153 is a step to keep us competitive with other Midwestern states, most of which do not tax military retirement benefits at all. By helping to retain military retirees, LB153 also strengthens our workforce. Since many military personnel can retire after 20 years of service, they often finish their military in their 40s and 50s.At this age they are still looking for ways to actively invest their wealth of skills and experience in a new job. Given our state’s need for talented workers, we cannot afford to have military retirees exit our state for a more favorable tax situation elsewhere.”
Connie, Marcia and Linda Duell attended the Mid-winter Conference on Saturday, Feb. 15, in Lincoln at the Marriot Hotel.
Last month Elaine Vaught brought a book, “Why We Stand,” written by Dillon Krueger. It is a children’s book explaining why Americans stand for the United States flag. Linda made a motion to purchase one for Kilgore Library, Maxine Osentowski seconded it. Motion carried. Several members also ordered one. The group discussed presenting it to the library in honor of Bernice Mason’s 100th birthday.
The group will serve a meal for the men’s meeting on Feb. 25.
The group’s next meeting will be March 12 at 2 p.m., at Willow Brook.
Carla gave the closing prayer. The meeting adjourned.
