YORK – The VFW held a meeting Nov. 14, at 2 p.m., at Willow Brook.
Connie Hubbard, president, introduced guest, Kelsey Petersen, Supportive Services for Veteran Families case coordinator. She spoke about what her job. SSVF intends to provide housing stability through temporary assistance to households who would otherwise become homeless as well as assistance to rapidly re-house those who are homeless. She serves a 19-county area. She can be contacted at 402-587-1062 or email her at kpetersen@bvca.net. Her office is located at the Blue Valley Community Action building.
Connie Hubbard presided over the meeting with seven members present. They opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. Imo Richardson served as Patriotic Instructor. Elaine Vaught opened with prayer. Secretary JoAnn Kuester called out roll call. Minutes were read and approved. Correspondence was read.
The treasurer gave her report. Forty-three members have paid their dues. They voted to buy six new Bylaws and Ritual books for 2020. They voted to buy a roll of stamps for the courtesy chairman. They voted to give a donation to Dollar Tree for children of veterans Christmas presents.
Cards were sent out to members with birthdays and a sympathy card was also sent.
Six members helped serve the slum feed on Veterans Day. Cakes were donated by the members for the meal. The donations from the slum feed will be used for girls’ state or the scholarship for the Legion.
They have raffle tickets for sale for the department scholarship next June and the group decided to have the auxiliary buy them. They voted to send the veterans’ bus fund a monetary donation. They have several 2020 VFW calendars for sale at $20 apiece. If someone buys one their name is put into a drawing and if a name is drawn they will receive $40. Each day of the year a name is drawn. Contact Connie Hubbard to get one.
The T-shirts they ordered have arrived and were handed out. Also the flags they ordered arrived and will be placed on the graves of auxiliary women at Greenwood Cemetery.
The Post Home is getting an upgrade with new cupboards and flooring in the kitchen. The bathrooms are also being upgraded. Siding is being put on the outside.
The annual Thanksgiving dinner is planned for Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m., at the Post Home.
Items were provided for a package to be sent to Trevor Vaught, who is in the Army. He is Elaine Vaught’s grandson.
The next meeting will be Dec. 12 at 11:30 a.m., at Applebees for the Christmas party.
