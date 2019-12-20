YORK – The VFW held a meeting on Dec. 12, with President Connie Hubbard opening the meeting.

Six members were present.

Minutes were read and a treasurer’s report was given.

Linda Duell made a motion to pay the bill for sending the package to Trevor Vaught and Maxine Osentowski seconded it. Motion carried.

Linda reported on the Dollar Tree project and they thanked the group for support. Money they raised help send off the Hastings soldiers as they were deployed overseas recently.

Forty-nine members have paid their dues.

The group played a few games and several members met at the Post Home afterwards to make Christmas favors for local veterans.

Their next meeting will be Jan. 9 at 2 p.m., at the Post Home.

