YORK – Bob Roth’s perspective on the controversial Vietnam ‘Conflict’ was gained from close range. Very close range.
Roth, a Fairmont native and York resident since 1966, spent 10 months spanning parts of 1968 and 1969 holding down LZ (Landing Zone) Baldy (Hill 63) deep in the jungles of Vietnam. He was an Army staff sergeant assigned to a small ammunition unit of about a dozen solders.
“Our job was to receive, store and issue ammunition” for a variety of different units fighting in the region. The inventory on Hill 63 included everything from small arms ammo to a full array of artillery shells.
“Big bullets. Eight inch stuff,” he explained.
Ammo arrived by either helicopter or truck transport convoy.
Of course his was not a business-as-usual warehouse job. The greater and more frightening task was “to secure our area” in extremely hostile, isolated territory.
The LZ was attacked twice in his time there, once when distant mortar fire rained from the sky and the second in a direct assault by Viet Cong soldiers. That night one of his comrades died; confirmed VC killed numbered 43.
The mortars were unnerving because “we heard the ‘whump’” when each shell was fired, then could only duck, cover and wait helplessly to find out where it would explode.
Roth and his fellow defenders lived in tents and worked from bunkers. They held their ground by deploying M-16 rifles and M-79 grenade launchers with the heavier fire support of 30- and 50-caliber machine guns.
His job schedule, he said, was simple, “Twelve hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.” Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving and July 4th do not happen in such places as this.
Roth consumed more than his share of C-rations, but took most meals in a nearby company’s mess hall.
The quality of the grub he described in a single word accompanied by a sour face; “edible.”
Personal hygiene? “We bathed in a river the first two months before we rigged up a shower,” he recalls.
Asked how his outpost compared to those depicted in the Korea movie and TV series ‘Mash,’ he acknowledged, “It wasn’t a lot different.”
The coldest temperature he experienced was 58 degrees; the hottest day spiked the thermometer to 118 accompanied by suffocating jungle humidity.
Malaria pills were administered daily. His bed for 10 months of his year deployment? A cot under mosquito netting.
Roth was married to wife LaMoine by the time he went overseas, however their children had not yet arrived.
Asked how his unit was transported to ‘Nam, his surprising answer was aboard a common, Pan Am commercial plane.
With a chuckle he described what was a non-typical flight by today’s standards to say the least.
“We got on (the Pam Am plane) with M-16 rifles, ammo and hand grenades.”
Clearly, Transportation Safety Board inspectors were nowhere in evidence on that day in 1968. In fact the TSB was still decades from existence.
Asked his thoughts now about that traumatic, long year, Roth, 76, said, “I’m glad I served, but it was a waste of time and government money,” not to mention the horrific cost in young American lives squandered.
