YORK — Tablets and mobile phones not required – Grandparents Day, put on by York Parks & Rec and the BOOST program, showed kids how to have fun unplugged.
About 30 young spring breakers attended the event, held at York Elementary School. The kids were broken up into small groups, rotating between stations featuring old-school activities.
Sewing a button might not sound exciting, but one of the Grandparents Day stations made the task fun with brightly colored fabric and buttons. Kids embraced learning the simple skill from volunteer grandparents, one button protégé proudly saying that now he could sew a button on his “church shirt.”
Another station harkened back to a time when mobile phones hadn’t arrived on the scene. Remember connecting two cups with a string to make a “telephone?” Many of the kids had never played with the simple device, let alone made one.
In the YES gym, kids and volunteer grandparents played lively games of pickleball and musical chairs.
The simpler activities helped volunteer grandparents and kids connect, said York Park & Rec Recreation Coordinator Michaela Stuhr. “My thoughts when creating this program was to be able to teach concepts that us adults might have learned from our parents or grandparents -- concepts that you don’t see in everyday life anymore.” The intergenerational concept was important to Stuhr as well. “Having kids interact with grandparent-aged people in our local communities is important; the older generations pass things along to the younger generation,” she said.
The event was a family affair for Stuhr, as her grandmother, Marlene Erks, and mother, Deb Stuhr, both volunteered at the button station. Stuhr said all of the grownups loved seeing the kids react to activities from simpler times. “Hearing the ‘ohhh’s and ahhh’s’ during the program was fun to hear -- they were excited about learning new things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.