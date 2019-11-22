Every year, victims of nearly 64,000 disasters rely on the American Red Cross for immediate help and more than 385,000 people attend a Red Cross disaster preparedness or education presentation.
Every day, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 13,000 blood donations to meet the needs of patients across the country. Each year, the Red Cross provides nearly 391,000 services to military members, veterans and their families.
To do all of this, the Red Cross relies on generous volunteers who give their time and talent to help fulfill our lifesaving mission. Ninety percent of the work of the Red Cross is carried out by volunteers. By volunteering with the Red Cross, individuals make a difference.
An extensive range of volunteer opportunities are available — from front-line services, to behind-the-scenes duties. The Red Cross will find the positions that appeal to individuals, allowing them to use their skills and talents.
Volunteer
opportunities include:
• Responding to home fires in your community, providing humanitarian relief and aid
• Providing food, shelter and comfort for those affected by a disaster
• Teaching a class/training
• Assisting members of the military and their families
• Working at blood drives
• Assisting with volunteer recruitment, engagement and appreciation
• Supporting public relations, marketing and government relations
• Providing operational support such as answering phones or doing clerical work.
• and many more
Volunteering is rewarding and meaningful. It is a chance for people to make a difference in their community by using their skills, knowledge and experiences, while developing new skills, knowledge and experiences. To visit with a volunteer recruiter, call 402-441-6397 or email KSNESWI.volserve@redcross.org or to find the right opportunity yourself, visit redcross.org/volunteer. All Red Cross volunteers receive an orientation and training after the application process.
