Q: What is your profession?
A: Criminal Investigator for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Q: How long have you been a TeamMates mentor? How many mentees have you mentored?
A: I am just starting my fourth year as a mentor. I was paired with two students prior to my current mentee.
Q: What do you enjoy most about your mentee?
A: I enjoy my mentee’s generosity and sense of humor. He has a very optimistic outlook on life that is contagious to anybody who is around him. He will go to great lengths to help fellow classmates and is always cracking jokes to make everybody else smile.
Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?
A: When my mentee and I meet, we generally have lunch together and I most times I will go with him to recess after lunch. We play games with his friends at recess when the weather is nice. When the weather isn’t the greatest, we will play card or board games together.
Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?
A: With my profession, scheduling time to meet with my mentee every week can be challenging. I am not always able to meet with him on the same day every week but we rarely miss a meeting because of my schedule.
Q: Spencer, what do you enjoy most about spending time with your mentor, Alex?
A: I like to be able to just talk about how our weeks go and things we need to talk about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.