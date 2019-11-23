Q: What is your profession?
A: I am a recruiter and Career Counselor for the Nebraska Army National Guard.
Q: How long have you been a TeamMates mentor? How many mentees have you mentored?
A: I have been a Teammate since 2009. Anthony is my second Teammate. My first Teammate (JJ) and I were matched his sixth grade year he and we still stay in contact with each other.
Q: What do you enjoy most about your mentee?
A: I really enjoy hanging out with him during lunch and recess. Over the past three years, I’ve been able to watch him grow into a very thoughtful person and good student.
Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?
A: We usually eat a quick lunch and talk about the week or upcoming weekend. Then we typically go outside and play basketball, catch with a football, or other games that involve being active.
Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?
A: I am blessed to have a flexible work schedule. I try and meet with Anthony on Fridays each week.
Q: Anthony, what do you like most about spending time with your mentor, Chad?
A: I like getting to know him and playing outside with him.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a TeamMates mentor, please visit yorkpublic.org for more information.
