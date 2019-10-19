Q: What is your profession?
A: Attorney
Q: How many years have you been mentoring? How many mentees have you had?
A: I have been a TeamMates mentor since Spring 2014. I have had three mentees.
Q: What do you enjoy most about spending time with your mentee?
A: Watching my mentee grow as a person. There is nothing better than listening to my mentee talk about a goal she wants to accomplish, watching her accomplish that goal and listening to her talk about the journey.
Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?
A: We usually talk. A lot. We discuss what is going on with school, family and friends, and her extracurricular activities.
Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?
A: We meet around the lunch hour which makes it easy to schedule. I also calendar my visit and treat it like any other appointment or meeting that I have scheduled for the week.
Q: Aleyah, what do you enjoy most about spending time with your mentor, Audrey?
A: What I enjoy most about Audrey is how easy it is to talk to her. I know I can trust her with anything no matter how serious or funny the topic is. I feel comfortable around her and I know that she’d be there for me for anything I needed.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a TeamMates mentor, please go to yorkpublic.org for more information.
