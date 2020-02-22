Q: What is your profession?
A: I work at York County Development Corporation as the Development Coordinator. My areas of concern are housing and talent in York County.
Q: How long have you been a TeamMates mentor? How many mentees have you mentored?
A: I have been a Teammate since Oct 2016. I have had one Teammate, Josh.
Q: What do you enjoy most about your mentee?
A: I enjoy visiting with Josh and catching up on his week of school/activities. He likes sports so we spend a lot of time together talking about the NFL and NBA. We also spend some time talking about current events at the state or national level.
Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?
A: Josh and I play games together. We like to shoot hoops and play HORSE against each other (he usually wins). We also like to play catch outside, when the weather lets us. I also try to teach him a new game every year. This year we have been playing a lot of the card game ‘golf’.
Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?
A: The time spent with my Teammate is very rewarding and I wouldn’t miss that time for anything. I never could have imagined how rewarding this experience has been. I was fortunate to have great role models growing up here in York; I just want to do my part by paying it forward as a Teammate.
Q: Josh, what do you enjoy most about spending time with your mentor, Derek?
A: I can talk with him and play with him, and it’s just a fun time all around.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a TeamMates mentor, please visit yorkpublic.org for more information.
