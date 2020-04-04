Q: What is your profession?
A: Catholic priest
Q: How many years have you been mentoring? How many mentees have you had?
A: I have mentored for over two years with the one mentee.
Q: What do you enjoy most about spending time with your mentee?
A: It is some way to give back outside of my typical classroom interactions with students.
Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?
A: Mostly after lunch we find a card or board game to play. I have even taught chess and a couple of new card games to my mentee.
Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?
A: Finding time was mostly setting it in my calendar letting nothing else take its place. It is more a challenge to not let other things to take priority, but it’s worth it always.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a TeamMates mentor, please visit yorkpublic.org for more information.
