Q: What is your profession?
A: Insurance Agent
Q: How many years have you been mentoring?
A: Eight years
Q: How many mentees have you had?
A: Two mentees
Q: What do you enjoy most about spending time with your mentee?
A: Getting to know him and hear his funny jokes and stories.
Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?
A: Play board games, go to recess, talk about sports.
Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?
A: Easy to find time, I go over my lunch time.
Q: Dax, what do you enjoy most about spending time with your mentor, Kelly?
A: Kelly is a nice guy! He is funny, fun to talk to, trustworthy, and I like to talk and play games with him.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a TeamMates mentor, please go to yorkpublic.org for more information.
