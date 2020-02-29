YORK — There is always a place and a need for volunteers – even in small communities.
The York area is no exception. Non-profits in the community are welcoming volunteers, be it board members or volunteers to assist with events and day-to-day operations.
“There is not any part of our organization that is not touched by volunteering – and it’s not always on the artistic side,” said C. Danielle Deal of Yorkshire Playhouse. “Our front-of-house, which includes working box office, ushering and making refreshments, is all done by volunteers.” Deal said there is also some rebuilding to be done in the basement prop room.
There is a common misconception that volunteering entails a major time commitment, though that’s not necessarily the case, said Jennifer Harre, Blue Valley Community Action Family and Community Services Aide. Harre oversees the area’s Senior Corps Foster Grandparents program. “People think foster grandparents have to foster children; you actually only invest about five hours per week – you can also work for up to 40 hours per week.”
York Adopt a Pet (YAAP) offers volunteer opportunities with a range of time commitments as well, said Margo Frankforter, a volunteer at YAAP. “It takes maybe an hour or hour-and-a-half a shift for cats,” she said, adding that people can work more if they’d like. Volunteers are needed at YAAP for both the cat and dog areas.
Foster Grandparents pairs people aged 55 and over with children who, for whatever reason, are struggling in school. The grandparents stay in the classroom with the students, helping where they can. “You’re there to give hugs, read… foster grandparents are a part of everything,” Harre said. Another way foster grandparents help in the classroom is by watching for kids struggling to pay attention and keeping them on track.
“When your face lights up when you see the kids, you know you’re right for it,” Harre said.
The grandparents benefit in other ways, such as partaking in once-a-month workshops in Beatrice. The workshops are tailored to seniors, teaching foster grandparents about avoiding scams and other important issues relevant to seniors.
Even so, foster grandparenting in York is struggling to find volunteers.
“We’re really recruiting heavy right now,” Harre said. “If we don’t get this program up and going, we’re going to lose it. It’s a program that’s slowly being forgotten.”
Connections made in volunteer programs like Foster Grandparents affect the community on a larger scope, said Lisa Hurley, Executive Director of York County Development Corporation. “People like to be involved with activities that feed their passions, and by being involved in the community, it strengthens their connections to the community, resulting in a harder decision to relocate.”
Volunteering can be for all ages and group sizes, Frankforter said. “It would be ideal if you have a buddy or volunteer as a family. It’s great to show your children the value of volunteering.”
Deal said Yorkshire Playhouse has activities for groups as well. “We definitely have opportunities for large groups, small groups, and individuals to get into involved in volunteering at the Playhouse.”
Foster Grandparents offers a personal, more one-on-one volunteer option. “Sometimes kids just would rather hug a grandma instead of a teacher,” Harre said.
Hurley said volunteering also affects local economies. “Just think of all the volunteers involved in an organization, and what that calculates out to,” she said. “Then there are the civic groups who put in hours for projects, and money into projects. It’s a huge impact.”
Some of those monies are affected by nonprofit organizations’ out-of-town visitors. “Even if people don’t immediately go shopping before or after the show, they do get an opportunity to see what is available in York; later when they have need, they’ll think of York businesses. They often find us when they are shopping in York and we believe they find other businesses when they come to see our shows,” Deal said.
York Adopt a Pet also attracts people from outside the area. “People come from different states,” Frankforter said. “We get a lot of people from Lincoln and Grand Island, too.”
Still, it’s the citizens of York County that make their favorite local nonprofits thrive, Deal said.
“There is something uniquely wonderful about working with a group of people who want to volunteer their time and talents to see that need met in the York community. They’re a passionate group and it creates a great family-like atmosphere.”
Adult Involvement Fair
Learn more about volunteer opportunities at the York County Development Corporation and York Chamber of Commerce’s Adult Involvement Fair, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2 in the Holthus Convention Center lobby. There you can learn about different ways to contribute to the community through the area’s civic and non-profit organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.