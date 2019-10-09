YORK – Southeast Community College is looking for volunteers for its Adult Education Program. Volunteers are needed for Adult Basic Education and English as a Second Language program.
“Volunteers can be in the classroom for as little as one hour a month, or up to six hours a week,” said Jodi Freeman, volunteer coordinator. “All volunteer hours take place in the classroom during regular class hours.”
Classes in York meet on Mondays and Thursdays from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Kilgore Memorial Library, 520 N. Nebraska Ave. If interested in volunteering, contact Jodi Freeman at jfreeman@southeast.edu or 402-679-3996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.