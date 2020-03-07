HENDERSON — Members of the Henderson community are celebrating their school’s renown band program by sharing and celebrating their Mennonite heritage in the form of food.
Preparation for the popular Band Parents German Smorgasbord brought volunteers together to create what might be one of the most well-known and most-loved traditional Mennonite foods: verenike.
The humble-looking dumpling is simple enough: a thin dough pocket stuffed with a filling made of dry curd cottage cheese, eggs, salt and pepper. The crescents are then cooked – either boiled or fried.
“The real secret is the cream gravy on it,” said verenike volunteer Le Goertzen. The gravy is made of rich ingredients like real cream and ham juice. Goertzen and the other workers said they weren’t certain when verenike was first made, just that it came with the first Mennonite settlers (at the latest). In fact, volunteers didn’t have to use a recipe, as it’s been passed down over the years.
Suzanne Ratzlaff, board member of the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park, said that traditional dishes like verenike were adopted throughout history, changing bit by bit along the way. “The Mennonites in Henderson had to move around to so many countries from persecution,” Ratzlaff explained. “They picked up the foods as they moved along.”
Also on the Band Parents German Smorgasbord menu are traditional foods like prieshke and plautz (fruit-filled pastries), worscht (sausage), kielke-met schmont fot an sippla (noodles with cream gravy and onions), plus cuffa (coffee) and milch (milk) to quench your thirst.
For this year’s event volunteers planned to make about 4,500 verenike. Fortunately, verenike are well-suited to be made ahead of time. “It takes at least an 8-hour day for the cheese and dough,” Goertzen estimated.
For 64 years volunteers – band parents, mostly – have gathered to mass-produce the rustic verenike for the Smorgasbord. This year’s Smorgasbord fundraiser, which includes a performance by the Heartland Community Schools band, is Saturday, March 21. Tickets can be purchased from Heartland band members, online or by contacting the Heartland Community Schools office. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
