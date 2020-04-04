YORK – Philip K. Wooby, 44, of Waco has been formally charged with high level felonies involving the alleged sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.
Wooby’s charges, which were bound over to District Court after he entered a written waiver of a preliminary hearing, include first degree sexual assault of a child, a Class 1B felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison upon conviction; possession of child pornography, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction; and committing child abuse intentionally, a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison upon conviction.
According to the affidavit in support of an arrest warrant filed by an investigator from the York County Sheriff’s Department, that agency was contacted about the possible sexual assault of an 8-year-old child. That child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in York.
Investigators with the York County Sheriff’s Department allege that Wooby sexually assaulted the child and during those incidents also took pictures with his cell phone.
No other details can be published due to the sensitive and graphic nature of the case, and in an effort to protect the identity of the alleged victim.
Wooby was arrested at a Waco-area business and his initial bond was set at $250,000.
Arraignment proceedings are pending in York County District Court.
