You will break sweat like always at this year’s York Adopt a Pet Walk/Run Fur Luv, but you’re going to have a whole lot less company.
Organizers of the animal rescue, shelter and adoption agency’s popular annual fundraiser are “going virtual” this year, a nod to necessity in the teeth of a growing global pandemic.
Participants will run or walk as they prefer between July 18 and August 18, recording their time if they so desire. More important than time on the stopwatch, each person is asked to take a photo with their four-legged workout partner and submit it for posting to the YAAP website.
Samantha Naber is ramrod for the 2020 Walk/Run. She said the decision was to “go virtual this year” because it’s the safest option.
“With this being the 5th annual Run/Walk Fur Luv,” she explained, “I wanted to make sure we did something, so I started researching on how to do a virtual run. I presented the idea and layout to the YAAP board of directors and everyone was supportive of it.”
Additionally, she said, “We were all in agreement that we would not be seeking sponsors this year. I know many businesses have been affected differently from Covid, so the last thing we wanted to do was bother them. Going into this I knew we probably wouldn’t raise the dollar amount that we have in the past, but I still wanted to try.”
Here is how it will work.
“I tried to make the layout as simple as possible. You run or walk your race (5k or 1 mile) between July 18 and August 18. Take a picture” of yourself “in action and send it to us for posting on our Facebook event page. If people want to submit their race time we will post that information on the Facebook event page and YAAP website when the race ends (August 18).
There are three payment options: $15 to race but no shirt, $20 to race and get a shirt (pickup at York Printing) or $26 to race and receive a shirt by mail.
“Going virtual is obviously a great way for people to social distance and run/walk at their convenience,” commented Naber. “I think having a whole month to run the race may get more folks to register, instead of just dedicating themselves to one day. Sometimes people are hesitant to sign up for day races in case something else comes up that day. It’s also very convenient for folks who live out of town. I have a friend in Campbell, Nebraska, that signed up and recruited some of her area friends as well.”
However, there are drawbacks to a virtual event rather than a live one.
“You lose out on bringing people together, the competition piece, concessions and getting to walk with YAAP’s shelter dogs,” she said. “I’m just trying to make the best of it and focus on the positives. This event will hopefully give folks something to look forward to and a chance to support all the cats and dogs at the shelter.”
T-shirts for early registrants who sign up before July 18 will be available for pickup or shipping July 24. Shirts will be ready to pickup or go into the mail August 8 for registrations made between July 19 and August 1.
Sign-up can be completed by mailing the form found on the website to 1511 N. Platte Ave., York, NE, 68847 or online at yorkadoptapet.com. Mail-in checks should be made payable to York Adopt a Pet.
