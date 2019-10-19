YORK – A man who was to be sentenced for stealing $500 worth of merchandise from York’s Wal-Mart failed to show up for sentencing and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
When Patrick McGuire, 52, of Kearney, failed to appear this week for his sentencing, York County Attorney Christopher Johnson asked that a warrant be issued for his arrest.
District Judge James Stecker obliged. McGuire’s bond was revoked and a bench warrant was issued.
According to court documents, this case involves the stealing of a laptop computer worth $399, a speaker worth $30, a men’s watch worth $15 and creating $55 worth of damage during the commission of the crime. All the theft, according to court documents, took place during one trip to the store.
