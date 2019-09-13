YORK – A bench warrant has been issued for Margaret Sells, 44, of South Bend, Ind., who failed to show up at York County District Court for sentencing on a number of high level felony charges.
She was originally arrested on nine felony charges related to possession of LSD, heroin, methamphetamine and a loaded handgun during the commission of a felony.
According to court documents, on Feb. 7, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on Interstate 80 when he observed a motorist fail to signal and then later drive slowly in the passing lane impeding traffic.
A traffic stop was initiated and the deputy said he could smell marijuana upon making contact with the driver, who was identified as Robert Palmer. The deputy said Palmer admitted to smoking marijuana and a search was initiated of the vehicle by the sheriff’s department with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.
During the search, investigators found 15.4 grams of heroin, 9.6 grams of methamphetamine, Oxycontin pills, LSD and 12.3 grams of an unknown substance.
Court documents indicate that co-defendant Steven T. Hook and Sells had been sleeping in the back of the vehicle. Where they had been sleeping, deputies allege they found an infant nasal aspirator that had been refabricated into a methamphetamine pipe, two scales with methamphetamine residue, a loaded Smith and Wesson 9 mm handgun and a bag containing $5,321 in cash.
When she didn’t appear in court this week, Johnson said it was his understanding that Sells was incarcerated in Indiana.
“She has been charged with auto theft, possession of a controlled substance, intent to distribute methamphetamine and fleeing from law enforcement,” said her attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel as he asked for a continuance.
“The court will revoke her bond and issue a bench warrant,” said Judge James Stecker. “I will not grant a continuance due to the nature of the charges.”
