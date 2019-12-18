YORK – An arrest warrant was issued for a Kearney woman who is accused of assuming a relative’s identity after she was caught shoplifting in York.
Sharin R. Wallace, 25, was scheduled to appear for a status hearing in York County District Court. When she did not appear, Judge James Stecker issued a bench warrant for her arrest.
Wallace has been formally charged with criminal impersonation, which is a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison upon conviction, and perjury, a Class 3 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison upon conviction.
A woman from Kearney contacted York police after she was arrested in Buffalo County on a York County warrant for failure to pay fines and costs from a shoplifting conviction here. She said she had never shoplifted here, or been convicted of shoplifting here. She also provided proof that she was in fact at her place of employment when the shoplifting situation took place in York County.
She also said she believed the person who had actually done the shoplifting was likely a relative and she identified Wallace as that person.
During the investigation, surveillance video of the actual shoplifting allegedly indicated that it was Wallace who did the shoplifting and not the other woman. It is also alleged that Wallace presented identification claiming to be the other woman.
The perjury charge stems from the issue of Wallace filling out a financial affidavit for the court, in which she allegedly continued to claim the identity of the other woman.
