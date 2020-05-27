Water easement established for installation of main

YORK – The City of York has reached an agreement with landowners on the west side of the Yorktowne Estates in order to have permanent and temporary easements regarding the installation of a water main.
York City Administrator Joe Frei explained to the city council this past week that city officials have been “negotiating for some time” for this project, which will “increase the capability of quality water.” The water line will be installed in the area of 1804 East Ninth Street.
Also during this past week’s city council meeting:
• Two more downtown revitalization projects were approved. A total of 10 projects will take place in this current phase, which is the second phase to happen in the City of York. These projects assist property owners in updating their properties while also preserving their historic integrity.
• There was no conversation this week regarding proposed extensive work at the community center and the auditorium, as that discussion has been temporarily tabled. Frei said city officials “are still looking at options, financing, legal issues. No decisions have been made yet, we just need some more time.”
• CDBG funds are being distributed to businesses that have applied for local assistance due to the financial effects of COVID-19. So far, four have been awarded and six more are pending. The CDBG funds were given to the city for economic incentive grants for new and expanding businesses – there was money left over in that fund that was supposed to be returned to the state, if not used, in June. So the city council agreed to allow 10 small grants to qualifying businesses in order to utilize the funds. The applications were reviewed by SENDD and then presented to a local committee – which makes recommendations to the council.
• An agreement was signed between the city and the Nebraska Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division which will allow the city to apply for federal assistance for the airport.
• A task order was approved in the process of creating new cells at the landfill.
• The annual agreement between the city and Southeast Community College was signed, which allows SCC to use office and classroom space at the convention center. This arrangement has been ongoing for a number of years.
• A tax increment development revenue note was issued for the York Creekside Apartments project, which is located along East Nobes Road. This redevelopment project was earlier approved by the council.
