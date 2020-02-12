YORK – When the major downtown water main project took place last year, it came in nearly $1 million under budget.
With available budgeted funds and likely higher costs in the future, the city is moving ahead with several water main replacements in the near future.
As explained by York Public Works Director Aaron Dressel, the work will take place from Fifth to Seventh Street in the downtown area and on Sixth Street from Lincoln Avenue to Nebraska Avenue. Work is expected to start around April 11. Dressel told the council this week that the project, which includes a loop in the area of Eighth and Ninth Streets by Wisconsin Avenue, will likely cost $800,000, “but it’s still well below the original project cost for the downtown water main project.”
York Water Foreman Brandon Osentowski has already been talking with affected business owners, Dressel said, in anticipation of the work starting.
In an unrelated project, panel work throughout the city will take place this summer. $600,000 has already been budgeted for this project.
Dressel said this project will soon be out for bids and “hopefully will come in at a good price. This work will be spread all over town,” where the work is needed.
Meanwhile, the city’s one- and six-year street program will be considered in the near future.
“The list won’t go away, we need for a lot to be done,” Dressel said. “We just don’t have the millions to throw at it all.”
“This year, we’re focusing on concrete work,” said York City Administrator Joe Frei. “Maybe next year, we can focus on asphalt work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.