YORK – Water main replacement will be taking places in certain locations in downtown York, starting next week, according to Brandon Osentowski, water manager for the city.
The work will include the replacement of the water main within certain blocks, as well as service lines and fire hydrants, he said.
“It will be very similar to the water main project from last year along Lincoln Avenue,” Osentowski said.
This phase will finish stretches of mains that weren’t completed last year. Because last year’s work came in far under budget and the money was already allocated, the city is moving ahead with this work because the financing was already in place.
Traffic flow and businesses will be affected, Osentowski says, “as there will be parking restrictions, lane closures, as well as road closures. The sidewalks, however, will remain open so people can continue to access businesses during the project.”
Osentowski said the contractor will likely start the work at Sixth and Lincoln Avenue.
The areas of the project are from that point to Nebraska Avenue; Fifth Street to Seventh Street on Grant Avenue; and Eighth Street to Ninth Street on Grant Avenue.
