YORK – Ordinances that will raise the water and wastewater rates in the City of York have been given a first reading.
The York City Council had the first reading during their regular meeting and will revisit the matter at their next.
Three readings are scheduled before they take a vote, although they do have the option of suspending the rules after the next reading in order to approve or disapprove passage.
The increase in rates is already built into the budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
If it is passed, the rate increases would become effective as of Oct. 3.
It is proposed that the water rates increase by 3 percent and the wastewater rates increase by 9.5 percent.
Mayor Barry Redfern said he had heard comments from the public about this rate increases. “No one wants to pay more. But these were (earlier) charted out over a long period of time. We do have a company that will be doing another rate study – they will do a new one for the next 5-10 years.
“Our rates were low and now we are paying for projects (debt service on the wellfield and for the new wastewater treatment plant),” Mayor Redfern said further.
“A lot of people told me they thought we were caught up and they aren’t happy about the increases,” said Council member Sheila Hubbard.
“Before we make decisions next year, we will have the new rate study to refer to,” Mayor Redfern said.
No one from the public spoke for or against the rate increases.
