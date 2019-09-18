YORK – As already passed as part of the 2019-20 fiscal year budget, the water and sewer rates in the City of York are scheduled to be formally increased when the city council meets in regular session this week.
Passage would make those increases effective as of Oct. 3.
Passage by the council will increase the water rates by 3 percent and the wastewater rates by 9.5 percent.
Also included in the agenda is the consideration of an ordinance that would adopt a pay range schedule for employees, as well as a resolution prescribing job classifications, page grades and maximum wage levels – also for city employees.
The council will consider the purchase of real estate for street right-of-way, associated with an area where a street will be extended in the northeast portion of the city.
There will also be the consideration of a number of appointments and reappointments to boards and committees being recommended by Mayor Barry Redfern. They regard: Craig Heskett to the planning commissions; LeRoy Ott and David Dohman to the Board of Park and Recreation Commissioners; Bill Williamson to the Board of Public Works; Josh Stenger to the Examining Board of Plumber and Mechanical Contractors; and Ken Jensen to the Aviation Board.
The council will also consider approval of the York County Local Emergency Operation Plan. This will be considered by all the municipalities in the county as well.
Two plats will be considered – those filed by Eugene and Linda Rathjen, as well as Todd and Melissa Bartek.
And they will consider an application filed by the Eagles Club to name Tammi Sahling as manager of their liquor license.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.
