YORK – Ordinances that will increase the city’s water and sewer rates will get a second reading during the city council meeting Thursday night – and if the city council suspends the rules (as is scheduled in this week’s city council agenda), they can take a final vote to make the increases official.
It is already built into the budget for the new fiscal year that the city rates for water go up by 3 percent and the wastewater rates increase by 9.5 percent.
If the ordinances are passed, the rate increases will become immediately effective (as of Sept. 3, the day of the scheduled meeting).
So far, no one has spoken out, for or against the increases, at budget meetings or during the first readings of the ordinances.
However, some council members and the mayor said they have personally heard from residents about the increases.
The increases will help the city pay debt service on the city’s wellfield and for the new wastewater treatment plant.
A rate study will be conducted this year which will chart out rate requirements over the next 5-10 years.
Also on Thursday’s agenda:
• Lab fees and waste disposal fees at the wastewater treatment plant will also get a second reading. These fees pertain to testing samples, as well as disposal of grease, mud traps/wash pit waste, septic waste and bulk industrial waste.
• There will be numerous buy/sell transactions regarding the city’s buy/rehab/sell housing program.
• There will likely be discussion regarding the search for a new fire chief, as Chief Lloyd has resigned his position. This is expected to be part of the city administrator’s report.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will be held in the council chambers, starting at 7 p.m.
