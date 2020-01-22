WAYNE – Wayne State College included more than 1,000 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the past semester.
Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
Students named to the Dean’s List from the York area include: Hailey Dixon of Aurora; Morgan Hostert* of Aurora; Claire McCoy of Aurora; Henry Penner of Aurora; Michael Fowler of Beaver Crossing; Kori Siebert of Benedict; Erika Hinz of Bradshaw; Kaylee Eberle* of Clarks; Janey Erdkamp of Exeter; Tara Mueller of Exeter; Kaitlyn Vavra of Exeter; Aiwa Temme of Fairmont; Michaela Eberspacher of Friend; Raeleigh Menke of Friend; Kayla Schrunk* of Friend; Justin Brahmsteadt of Gresham; Vanessa Hiebner* of Hampton; Olivia Senff of Hampton; Jade Hiebner of Henderson; Benjamin Mestl* of Henderson; Alexa Siebert of Henderson; Morgan Schulze* of Hordville; Rachel Mertz of McCool Junction; Isabel Zelasney* of Osceola; Kiernan Baker of Seward; Gillian Daniel of Seward; Megan Dworak* of Seward; Sydney Erickson of Seward; Mitchell Hochstein of Seward; Hunter Jensen of Seward; Caleb Meyer of Seward; Rylee Branting of Shelby; Macy Stewart of Shelby; Jacob Willis of Shelby; Alexis Eller of Stromsburg; Kjell Marsen of Stromsburg; Treva Nielson* of Stromsburg; Luke Robertson of Stromsburg; Taylor Rystrom of Stromsburg; Makyah Calkins of Sutton; Andrew Christ* of Sutton; Kaitlyn Winter of Sutton; Whitney Winter of Sutton; Brooklyn Gierhan* of Utica; Emily Hackett of York and Christel Wiggan of York.
