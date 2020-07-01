WAYNE -- Wayne State College included more than 1,200 students on the dean’s list for exemplary academic achievement during the past semester.
Students listed on the dean’s list are full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester. An asterisk (*) denotes a 4.0 GPA for the term.
Students from the York area named to the Dean’s List include: Hailey Dixon of Aurora; Morgan Hostert* of Aurora; Jacob Janzen of Aurora; Claire McCoy* of Aurora; Henry Penner of Aurora; Michael Fowler of Beaver Crossing; Kori Siebert of Benedict; Erika Hinz of Bradshaw; Kaylee Eberle* of Clarks; Janey Erdkamp* of Exeter; Tara Mueller of Exeter; Kaitlyn Vavra of Exeter; Aiwa Temme* of Fairmont; Raeleigh Menke of Friend; Darren Pfeifer of Geneva; Justin Brahmsteadt of Gresham; Cheyenne Hiebner* of Hampton; Julia Jones of Hampton; Benjamin Mestl* of Henderson; Alexa Siebert* of Henderson; Morgan Schulze* of Hordville; Rachel Mertz of McCool Junction; Delaney Carlstrom of Polk; Emily McNaught of Polk; Gillian Daniel of Seward; Megan Dworak* of Seward; Sydney Erickson* of Seward; Jaycie Germer of Seward; Mitchell Hochstein of Seward; Hunter Jensen of Seward; Caleb Meyer of Seward; Rylee Branting* of Shelby; Alexis Eller of Stromsburg; Kjell Marsden* of Stromsburg; Treva Nielson* of Stromsburg; Taylor Ostrom of Stromsburg; Taylor Rystrom of Stromsburg; Makyah Calkins* of Sutton; Andrew Christ* of Sutton; Garrett Leach of Sutton; Kaitlyn Winter of Sutton; Whitney Winter* of Sutton; Brooklyn Gierhan* of Utica; Abigail Geiger of York and Emily Hackett of York.
