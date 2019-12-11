WAYNE – Wayne State College will host commencement for graduate and undergraduate students at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 in Rice Auditorium on campus.
JOHN G. NEIHARDT SCHOLARS PROGRAM
The John G. Neihardt Scholars Program provides special academic and scholarship opportunities for outstanding students enrolling at Wayne State College.
Each year the Scholarship Council selects a limited number from the qualified applicants to participate in the program, which offers special classes, colloquia, and advisement.
Students accepted into the program, who maintain their eligibility, are awarded a four-year scholarship for tuition up to 128 total credit hours, eight semesters of room waiver, and an annual stipend of $500.
John G. Neihardt Scholar
Mallory Ann Carothers of Lincoln, Summa cum Laude with High Honors in the Major Elementary Education
HONORS PROGRAM STUDENTS
Honors program students from the York area include: Christel Briana Wiggan of York, Summa cum Laude with Scholar in the Major English Writing. Senior Research Project: Speculating Perfection, an Honor Project. Colloquium Advisor: Dr. Stephanie Marcellus.
Summa cum Laude
Based on the student’s cumulative GPA at the end of the semester prior to their semester of graduation. Cumulative grade point average between 3.90 to 4.00.
Students from the York area graduating Summa Cum Laude are Christel Briana Wiggan of York, English Writing, Philosophy.
Magna cum Laude
Based on the student’s cumulative GPA at the end of the semester prior to their semester of graduation.
Cumulative grade point average between 3.80 to 3.89.
Students from the York area graduating Magna Cum Laude are Bethany Cheyenne Deprez of York, Early Childhood Inclusive Birth – Grade 3.
Honorable Mention
Based on the student’s cumulative GPA at the end of the semester prior to their semester of graduation.
Cumulative grade point average between 3.50 to 3.69.
Students from the York area graduating Honorable Mention are Kristi Marie Jelinek of Hampton, Life Sciences/ Biology.
Wayne State graduates from the York area include: Olivia Senff of Hampton, Criminal Justice, Social Sciences, Early Childhood, Family Life Studies, Reading/Writing; Emily Houdersheldt of Shelby, Curriculum & Instruction – Instructional Leadership/English Education; Austin Griffith of Stromsburg, Computer Information Systems/Networking; Landon Norquest of York, Mathmatics/Pure Mathmatics, Theatre; Gerald Snodgrass of York, Special Education Generalist.
