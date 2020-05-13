WAYNE – More than 550 Wayne State College graduates earned degrees despite precautions for the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus).
Graduates from the York area include: Claire Brejcha of Friend, Bachelor of Science, Art/Art K-12 Education; Michaela Eberspacher of Friend, Bachelor of Science, Family & Consumer Sciences/Foods & Nutrition; Kayla Schrunk of Friend, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Coaching; Justin Brahmsteadt of Gresham, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration/Management; Jason Burhoop of Henderson, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Public Administration; Vanessa Hiebner of Henderson, Bachelor of Science, Family & Consumer Sciences/Foods & Nutrition, Exercise Science; Caleb Schulze of Hordville, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum & Instruction-Instructional Leadership/Industrial Technology Education; Carley Rima of Osceola, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Social Sciences; Christine Vance of Osceola, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry/Health Sciences; Isabel Zelasney of Osceola, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Special Education Generalist K-6; McKenna Goldsmith of Seward, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Social Sciences; Montana Hill of Seward, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry/Health Sciences, Life Sciences/Biology; Macy Stewart of Shelby, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education; Kyle Quandt of Stromsburg, Bachelor of Science, Computer Information Systems/Networking; Taylor Rystrom of Stromsburg, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration/Public Accounting; Hailee Hanthorn of Sutton, Bachelor of Scinece, Chemistry/Health Sciences; Cassandra Pickrel of York, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood, Family Life Studies; Caleb Sobotka of York, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science.
