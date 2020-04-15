Studies have shown the first five years of a child’s life can help determine their success in life and learning.
The Week of the Young Child (April 13-17) is an annual celebration to bring awareness to the needs of these young children and their families.
“It is also a time to recognize the early childhood programs and services in our community that work to meet those needs,” said Jenn Whitted, Center Director, York County Head Start. “We believe that focusing attention on the young people of our community will strengthen our community and improve the quality of our future right here in York County.”
Led by the York County Child Care Alliance, activities abound over the course of the week; this year, however, activities will be presented online. “Each day we will be posting a virtual activity to our York County Child Care Alliance Facebook page as well as other York early learning center Facebook pages,” Whitted said. The York County Child Care Alliance has organized a color-themed virtual dress-up week. Other themed days, assigned by the National Association for the Education of Young Children include Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday and Family Friday.
“This virtual week of activities was not what we had hoped for, but it is the best we can do to let the young people of York County and their families know that we are still here, cheering them on,” Whitted said.
Early childhood care providers are also recognized for their dedication – especially during the coronavirus pandemic, said York Public School Sixpence CCP Coach Chandra Berlin. “Early childhood providers are essential workers right now. They are working and still open,” Berlin said. “They are putting their life, home and business on the line to take care of children 0-5. They should be recognized for all the hard work they are doing while working with the most important age of children.”
The week will wrap up Friday with Pinwheels for Prevention; blue pinwheels displayed across York to raise awareness of child abuse prevention. “Each pinwheel is intended to serve as a reminder of the great childhoods and nurturing families we want for all children,” Whitted said. “The struggles that many families are facing under the stress of the Covid-19 pandemic have created hardships and we want families to know we are in this together.”
“Right now, we just want families and kiddos to know that we miss them and are here for them.”
