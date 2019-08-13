YORK — A celebration of all things old-fashioned and summer made for a lively day at Wessels Living History Farm.
The Wessels Living History Farm Summer Fair drew over 100 people, according to event volunteers. The visitors were treated to a variety of demonstrations, games and other activities.
Traditional farm tasks were a popular attraction, as well as the tractor show and farm animals. Demonstrations of shelling corn and thrashing wheat were ongoing.
The tractor show – plus a classic car show -- once known as Wessels Living History Farm Tractor, Engine & Auto Show -- was melded with the other activities to create The Wessels Living History Summer Fair. Kids got into the act with a sanctioned pedal pull.
Entertainment included the Nebraska Volunteer Brass Band, and the Kramer Sisters. Old-fashioned carnival games also entertained – particularly the kids.
Attendees needed not necessarily go hungry; pizza was served for lunch, along with a sweet spot from the Anna Street Ice Cream Trolley and strategically-placed homemade pie nearby.