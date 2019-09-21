YORK — Trees in Wessels Living History Farm’s orchards have been heavy with fruit, heirloom apples and peaches making the branches sag.
There has been so much fruit, Wessels’ volunteers weren’t sure what to do with the bounty. Then volunteer Virginia Fay came up with an idea. “There were so many peaches here, and I couldn’t see them go to waste,”
Why not make pies to sell, proceeds going to Wessels?
For $11, a person can buy a completely made-from-scratch, frozen ready-to-bake pie. Fay donates her time (2 ½- 3 hours a batch) and materials to make the pies, which are made five at a time. “I have a system pretty well started,” she said. Fay said she appreciates the orchard, with its old-fashioned fruit. “They’re here because of volunteers and people who had the foresight to plant an orchard.” Besides the orchard’s apples and peaches, Fay makes rhubarb pie with rhubarb grown in her own garden.
Her first Wessels pie sales were at the farm’s Summer Festival. She later sold pies at York’s farmers market and will have pie available for sale at Wessels’ Harvest Festival on October 12. There are currently 57 pies-worth of inventory in her freezer, ready for purchase at events like the Harvest Festival.
A retired Family and Consumer Science teacher, Fay said she doesn’t keep her recipes a secret. “There are the recipes we used to use at Henderson with my students,” she said.
As she makes her pies for Wessels, Fay said she often thinks back to younger days, age 9 or 10 maybe – when she first started making pies. “I’m a farm girl,” she said. “It’s just been a part of my life.”
Luckily for Wessels Living History Farm and pie-lovers, it still is.
